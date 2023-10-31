Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Mishawaka, Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Just when you thought stinkbugs were annoying, nature is quick to come up with a contender!

According to WANE, the DNR has confirmed that the spotted lanternfly, an invasive species native to China and parts of India, Vietnam, Japan, and Taiwan, has been spotted in Mishawaka and Elkhart!

The spotted lanternfly prefers to feed on grape plants and fruit trees and can be detrimental to fruit farmers and vineyards.

“They’re not actually flies; they’re plant-hoppers, and they’re in the true-bug group, and this is the same group that stinkbugs and aphids, which many people are familiar with, are in that same group,” explained Elizabeth Long, an assistant professor of entomology at Purdue University. “They make their living by tapping into the plant with needle-like mouthparts and sipping sap to survive.”

The spotted lanternfly in two different stages of its life. The lanternfly on the left represents an adult, while the lanternfly on the right is in the "nymph" stage. (MN Department of Ag)

But there are some common ways to combat the pest, including being familiar with the insect’s appearance and taking preventative measures.

“So, thankfully, we have tools that farmers and even homeowners use to combat the lanternfly. Those are strategies that include insecticides and also in commercial wine grape production or table grape production, for example - netting, to exclude the insects from actually physically contacting and feeding on the plants. We do have tools that can kill the insects, so that’s good news, but we still have a lot to learn in terms of management,” Long said. “Every day people can do two key things to combat the spotted lanternfly. The main strategy is to stop the spread. So, first is to be familiar with what this insect looks like... Be familiar with what the adults, the nymphs - which are the immature stages that don’t have wings, and also the egg masses, which are hard to spot - and they’re really the hitchhiking stage that we think is the way the insect is moving from place to place. So be familiar with what it looks like, and then be vigilant, whether it’s on your patio or on your farm or traveling to your campsite with an RV.”

Long says that if you do see one, you can grab your favorite bug-smashing tool and get to work or let the Indiana Department of Agriculture know.

“If you do see something that seems like the spotted lanternfly, please don’t move it. You can smash it if you feel comfortable doing that. But what we really recommend is to take a picture, note your location, and call the Indiana Department of Agriculture or your local county extension agent or specialist, and report to them that you might see something, and they’ll take it from there,” Long finished.

