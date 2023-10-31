Granger couple turns backyard into haunted ride

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - For 13 years, a Granger couple has made Halloween a little sweeter for their neighborhood and community.

John and Lynn Hoke have been transforming their backyard into a haunted ride, drawing thousands of people to come check it out.

They were also recently featured on a national Halloween competition show.

“The entire front of the house is covered in a facade that we built a few years ago,” said Hoke.

This year hundreds of neighbors got to participate in a walk through and a 10-minute haunted ride called “Chamber of Souls.”

“And in January I started this whole animatronic project...[The haunted ride] is for kids, it’s for adults. When the kids come through we tell the actors to tone it down a bit. When the adults come through and they are like ‘scare us as much as you want to scare us’, we give them that. So, we just make adjustments,” said Hoke.

Neighbors have been incredibly supportive, and the attraction gets bigger and bigger every year.

“...we are like ‘let’s just have fun.’ And then we are like ‘oh, this is fun and everybody enjoys it so let’s keep doing it for them’...Like we’ve had people move in like right across the street that have moved in and when they moved in we were like, ‘just to let you know we are not crazy. We like Halloween, but we are normal,’” said Hoke.

You can check out the front yard display while trick-or-treating on Tuesday.

“The ride unfortunately will not be open, but that doesn’t mean when you’re reaching for a piece of candy, you might not get a surprise; but the other thing to is that the animatronics will be operating. They will be talking to you, and they will be interacting with you,” said Hoke.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.