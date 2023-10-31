Advertise With Us

Granger couple turns backyard into haunted ride

By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - For 13 years, a Granger couple has made Halloween a little sweeter for their neighborhood and community.

John and Lynn Hoke have been transforming their backyard into a haunted ride, drawing thousands of people to come check it out.

They were also recently featured on a national Halloween competition show.

“The entire front of the house is covered in a facade that we built a few years ago,” said Hoke.

This year hundreds of neighbors got to participate in a walk through and a 10-minute haunted ride called “Chamber of Souls.”

“And in January I started this whole animatronic project...[The haunted ride] is for kids, it’s for adults. When the kids come through we tell the actors to tone it down a bit. When the adults come through and they are like ‘scare us as much as you want to scare us’, we give them that. So, we just make adjustments,” said Hoke.

Neighbors have been incredibly supportive, and the attraction gets bigger and bigger every year.

“...we are like ‘let’s just have fun.’ And then we are like ‘oh, this is fun and everybody enjoys it so let’s keep doing it for them’...Like we’ve had people move in like right across the street that have moved in and when they moved in we were like, ‘just to let you know we are not crazy. We like Halloween, but we are normal,’” said Hoke.

You can check out the front yard display while trick-or-treating on Tuesday.

“The ride unfortunately will not be open, but that doesn’t mean when you’re reaching for a piece of candy, you might not get a surprise; but the other thing to is that the animatronics will be operating. They will be talking to you, and they will be interacting with you,” said Hoke.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old Maverik Lowe suffered critical injuries and survived. He is 16 now.
Never Again: An update on the only survivor of the Fulton County bus stop tragedy
Nappanee man arrested after hitting motorcycle while allegedly impaired
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Some snowflakes and cold, cold temperatures Tuesday
If you can identify this person, you’re asked to contact Det. Susan Lambright #307 at...
Elkhart police looking to identify suspect in fraud investigation
Elkhart man dies after getting hit by semi during police chase in LaGrange County

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Some snowflakes and cold, cold temperatures Tuesday
First Alert
First Alert Forecast
A mugshot of Tonya Robinson.
South Bend Housing Authority fraud trial highlights former director’s gambling habits
Granger couple turns backyard into haunted 'Chamber of Souls' ride