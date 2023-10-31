Advertise With Us

Goshen City Hall hosts trick-or-treat event for kids

By Erika Jimenez
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Kids got an early taste of trick-or-treating in Goshen.

Trick-or-treaters got to enjoy the Halloween event and even got a peek inside the mayor’s office on Tuesday.

They got candy from the Goshen police and fire departments and even got to see some city vehicles.

“I’m here, I’m joined by the rest of the Goshen Jurassic Park Team, that are the staff for the mayor’s office, so we’ve got out T-rex, we’ve got a velociraptor, and our helpful team that is part of our team competition,” said Goshen Mayor Gina Leichty. “If you go to the city’s Facebook page today, you can vote on your favorite department costume!”

The event lasted all afternoon!

