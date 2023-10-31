FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snowflakes Continue Into The Overnight, Dry By Tomorrow

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR TRICK-OR-TREATING HALLOWEEN EVENING: Heavy winter jackets will be needed under the costumes with wind chills in the mid to upper 20s. Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Lake effect snow bands likely west of U.S. 31 overnight with an additional trace to 1 inch possible. Watch for a few slick bridges and overpasses. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few flakes left behind or the early morning commute, but the low pressure system moves out of Michiana and we begin to dry out. Low 26F. High 43F. Precip chances 20% in the morning. Winds SW 10-15.

THURSDAY: Much nicer and partly cloudy conditions with some windier gusts. Low 29F. High 48F. Winds SW 15-25.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Conditions will continue to warm as the weekend approaches, with highs reaching near average (56F), but rain chances will move in late Sat and into Sunday, with cooling temps as next week begins. As of now, it is expected to be only rain, but late next week, we could see another wintry system moving in. Stay tuned!

