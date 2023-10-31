Advertise With Us

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain and snow with 20F wind chills for Halloween

With some snow in the forecast, visibility will be reduced at times on Tuesday
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR HALLOWEEN: Frightening snow showers and bone-chilling wind chills! Mostly cloudy with afternoon and evening rain and snow showers. Light accumulation from a trace to 1 inch is possible on grass & rooftops, & pumpkins. High 38F. Winds WSW turning NW at 10 to 25 mph will make it feel like the upper 20s and lower 30s most of the day.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR TRICK-OR-TREATING HALLOWEEN EVENING: Heavy winter jackets will be needed under the costumes with wind chills in the mid to upper 20s. Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Lake effect snow bands likely west of U.S. 31 overnight with an additional trace to 1 inch possible. Watch for a few slick bridges and overpasses. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Light rain and snow showers will stick around for the morning commute Wednesday morning. We dry out Wednesday afternoon through he first half of the weekend. Temperatures will slowly rise as we near the end of the workweek, with highs nearing 60F by Saturday afternoon. Another cold front will move in and drop temperatures and bring in rain chances near the end of the weekend and beginning the next workweek (only rain is expected with this system for now).

