Enzo Pizza announces closure of Concord Mall location

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s the end of an era! Enzo Pizza announced the closure of its Concord Mall location on Monday.

Enzo has spent the past 28 years in service, but the company says it’s eager to enter its next chapter.

“Although our time at Concord Mall has come to an end, we are optimistic of what the future holds for Enzo’s,” the company’s Facebook page said in a statement. “We are looking forward to re-opening in a free standing location outside of the mall.”

Plans are in the works to redevelop Concord Mall for commercial and light-industrial use.

