Closing arguments made in South Bend Housing Authority fraud trial

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - None of the three defendants in the South Bend Housing Authority fraud case testified on their own behalf today.

All three let their attorneys do the talking during closing arguments.

The defense attorney representing former authority director Tonya Robinson said the government got it wrong, believing that such a scheme could be orchestrated from the top down. He said that the whole housing authority property improvement process operates from the ground up, starting with property managers in the field who are also supposed to inspect units after any work takes place.

Jurors heard that Tonya Robinson trusted her staff and that trust was abused as she signed off on bogus property paperwork.

In the government’s closing, jurors were reminded that the housing authority exists to provide low-income people with safe, affordable units and that the South Bend authority raised a red flag when its costs of using outside contractors spiked.

Investigators focused on the top three most used contractors and revealed the alleged cash kickback scheme.

The government said documents in the office used to cut checks for work that never took place were phony and could not be trusted but added that the checks were real.

One of those checks was allegedly received by one of the defendants--a contractor named Douglas Donley. Bank records show the check was cashed in downtown South Bend on Nov. 14, 2017—on the same day and time that employment records place him on the job in Atlanta, Georgia where he moved.

The case is expected to go to the jury Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.