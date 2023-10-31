Ask the Doctor: Halloween health for kids

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Question #1: “What advice can you give to parents about their children’s health during Halloween?”

DR. BOB : As a parent, Halloween is a super fun time for kids. They get to use their imagination to dress up in a costume, run around with their friends, and get some sweets.

I think most people are aware that the amount of candy a child receives on Halloween is much more than they need.

It’s best to view Halloween as a special day. Maybe the kids will eat more candy than normal on Halloween.

As long as this is an extraordinary thing, it is not going to affect their health.

Beyond a day like Halloween, having candy should be something that kids have only occasionally to decrease the amount of unhealthy food they are getting.

Question #2: “When we think about a lot of candy, what are your thoughts on dental health for kids?”

DR. BOB : Basically, as soon as children develop teeth — even as infants — we should get in the habit of brushing their teeth twice a day.

Early in life, it is important to make sure this is a fun, enjoyable process for kids, so that they don’t develop a dislike for it. If possible, parents should try to get their kids to the dentist for the first time around their first birthday.

Children should have their teeth brushed twice a day with fluoride containing toothpaste for two minutes. It is also reasonable to brush after a child has a sugary drink or candy.

Typically, we recommend that parents should brush a child’s teeth until the child can tie their own shoes.

Question #3: “What can you tell us about penicillin allergies?”

DR. BOB : Penicillin allergy is the most common reported drug allergy with around 10% of people saying they are allergic.

However, close to 90% of these people do not have a true allergy to penicillin. It is a reasonable question to ask how so many of these can be inaccurate.

Some may have just a reaction like nausea or diarrhea. Others may have had a coincidental rash that was blamed on penicillin. Finally, some people may have had a true allergy but have outgrown it.

Having a penicillin allergy listed complicates our ability to take care of people who need antibiotics.

Therefore, I would recommend anyone with a penicillin allergy to talk to your doctor about undergoing a simple test to see if you are actually allergic or not.

