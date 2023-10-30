Advertise With Us

‘Special visitor’: Moose stops by elementary school’s drop-off area

Police in Massachusetts said an elementary school got a special visitor Monday morning.
Police in Massachusetts said an elementary school got a special visitor Monday morning.(Christine Riggieri, Rutledge Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLEDGE, Mass. (Gray News) – A Massachusetts elementary school got a surprise visitor in a photo that was shared on social media Monday morning.

The Rutledge Police Department said the staff at Naquag Elementary School witnessed a moose walk up to the drop-off area of the school.

Authorities said the “special visitor” eventually left after curiously checking out the area.

According to the State of Massachusetts, anyone who comes across a moose should never try to approach it.

The pursuit of a moose can stress out the animal and also raises the risk of the moose being chased out into traffic or into groups of bystanders.

Wildlife experts said the best way to deal with a moose is to let it find its own way out of populated locations and back into nearby forested areas.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Phillips 66 gas station in...
Police searching for suspect after woman shot outside of South Bend gas station
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Officers were called Friday night to the area of Indiana Avenue and Prairie Avenue on reports...
12-year-old killed, 14-year-old injured in South Bend shooting
David “DJ” Wilson Jr.
Man charged with murder after Michigan City shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Some snowflakes and cold, cold temperatures Tuesday

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks on student loan debt forgiveness, in the Roosevelt Room of...
Biden administration is moving toward a narrower student loan relief targeting groups of borrowers
Notre Dame TE Mitchell Evans to miss rest of season with torn ACL
FDA considers gene therapy for sickle cell
12-year-old Dickinson student is latest victim of youth gun violence in South Bend