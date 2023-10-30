South Bend police chief talks Halloween safety

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We are just one day away from Halloween, and we want to make sure you get to enjoy all the treats… and no tricks!

That’s why South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski joined us on 16 Morning News Now to go over some safety tips for your little ones.

Families can have a lot of fun if they are mindful of a few things. Here are some of the most important tips that the chief pointed out during his conversation with Tricia Sloma and Christine Karsten.

Wear something(s) reflective

Masks need to fit and not obstruct vision

Costumes should fit to prevent a tripping hazard

Adult(s) need to keep an eye on kids. If no adults, walk in at least pairs, preferably 3-5

Flashlights can help just in case of gloomy weather

Look both ways when crossing the street

DO NOT walk between parked cars

Only go to houses with porch/yard lights on

Throw away open candy (wrapper’s open or tore)

Please don’t do the “trick” part

Meanwhile, Chief Ruszkowski also touched on a violent weekend in South Bend during his conversation with Tricia and Christine. You can watch it all in the video above.

