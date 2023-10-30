South Bend community celebrates Día de los Muertos

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend community celebrated Día de los Muertos at the Morris Performing Arts Center on Sunday afternoon.

Dancing, singing, and laughter filled the concert during the free event. Meanwhile, WNDU’s very own Erika Jimenez was the emcee.

The rain delayed some of the festivities, but hundreds of people came out to celebrate the Day of the Dead and pay respects to those who have died.

“Remembering who we are and who made us what we are today because of past family members,” said Edith Fuentes, a dancer with the Tierra Viva Mexican Folkloric Dance Group that performed at the event. “And also it means remembering the people we used to love and bringing them essentially back to life by remembering them.”

The South Bend Symphony Orchestra performed music by Mexican composers. There were also mariachi bands.

It was the second annual marking of this celebration.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.