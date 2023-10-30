Pro-Israel and pro-Palestine rallies clash in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Community members gathered downtown South Bend Sunday afternoon for the unity and solidarity rally for Israel.

But pro-Palestine demonstrators also showed up at the Jon Hunt Plaza to make their voices heard.

“Free Free Palestine” chants from the Palestine supporters were met with “Free Palestine from Hamas. Free Palestine from atrocity” chants from the Israel supporters in front of the Morris Performing Arts Center, as the South Bend Rally for Israel turned a bit hectic as both pro-Israel and pro-Palestine supporters voiced their concerns and beliefs loudly and proudly.

The pro-Israel side condemned the kidnapping of Israeli civilians, while the pro-Palestine side denounced the bombing campaign against the Gaza Strip.

“It may not seem like it, but everyone agrees that we want to have a lasting peace,” said South Bend Mayor James Mueller (D). “There may be some disagreements on how we get to a lasting peace, but God bless our country where we can have these kinds of demonstrations, differing views coming together, and making their protest peacefully.

So far, 1,400 Israeli civilians and 8,000 Palestinian civilians have been killed in this conflict.

“We know that there’s a lot of feelings, there’s a lot of hurt going on for both sides because of what’s happening across the ocean in the Middle East,” Mueller said. “That’s very raw on both sides, and that’s the challenge of these moments; when there are terrorist attacks, when there is war, it’s bitter, it’s awful. And so, that’s what you’re seeing. Those emotions, those raw emotions playing out behind us.”

One speaker at the rally wore a Star of David flag around her shoulders and a Flag of Palestine scarf, standing in solidarity with both groups.

“If you really want peace because you’re suffering, then you should be able to listen to each other as I said to both of them: I love you, and I love you, and then, what can we do to make a difference in the world,” said Faye Anglin, a case manager at Keys Counseling. “Because eventually, it’s going to happen; the suffering that they’re dealing with today is going to last for only just a little while. But what happens after that?

Hamas is still holding more than 200 hostages, with most of the deaths that occurred on Israeli soil happened during the initial terrorist attack on Oct. 7.

Since then, Israeli missile strikes have decimated the Gaza Strip, with innocent civilians being killed in the crossfire as Israel targets Hamas fighter strongholds.

“We’re here to pray for peace and unity in our community and across the world, and, in particular, in the Middle East,” Mueller said. “We know that there was a horrific terrorist attack a few weeks ago, and it’s important that people of goodwill, of all faiths, of all nations, come together and condemn terrorist violence. Good people to stand together, and good people want to see lasting peace in the Middle East.”

In a statement from the South Bend Rally for Israel group, they said, “We also mourn for innocent Palestinians that are being used as human shields by Hamas. These acts of terror have caused immeasurable pain and suffering, and we mourn for every life lost. We call for an immediate end to these senseless attacks and pray for a swift resolution that will bring long-lasting peace.”

Hamas, the Islamist Militant group that governs more than two million people in the Gaza Strip, was designated a Foreign Terrorist Organization by the U.S. Dept. of State in 1997.

