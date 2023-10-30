Advertise With Us

Ohio woman accused of killing 4 men with fatal fentanyl doses to rob them pleads not guilty

This photo provided by the Franklin County, Ohio, Sheriff's Office shows Rebecca Auborn of...
This photo provided by the Franklin County, Ohio, Sheriff's Office shows Rebecca Auborn of Columbus, Ohio. Auborn has been indicted on charges of fatally drugging men and robbing them, the Ohio Attorney General said Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.(Franklin County, Ohio Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman who authorities say killed four men with lethal doses of fentanyl in order to rob them pleaded not guilty to murder charges on Monday.

Rebecca Auborn entered her plea in court accompanied by her attorney, Mark Hunt.

Authorities said there are likely more victims, and the investigation is ongoing.

Auborn 33, of Columbus, is accused of killing the men and nearly killing a fifth man after meeting them for sex in Columbus between December 2022 and June 2023. Authorities did not identify the men.

Auburn had already pleaded not guilty last month to murder and drug-related charges in connection with one of the men’s deaths.

She will continue to be held without bond.

Samantha Hendrickson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

