Notre Dame TE Mitchell Evans to miss rest of season with torn ACL

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame tight end Mitchell Evans will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

Irish head coach Marcus Freeman made the announcement during his weekly press conference on Monday afternoon. Evans suffered the injury during the third quarter of Saturday’s game against Pittsburgh.

The news is a huge blow for the Irish, as Evans currently leads the team in both receptions (29) and receiving yards (422).

“You don’t make up for the production that Mitch gave our offense with one guy,” Freeman said during Monday’s presser. “I think every person in that tight ends room will be asked to do more.”

Notre Dame will hit the road this Saturday to face the Clemson Tigers. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. EDT on ABC.

WATCH: #NDFootball coach Marcus Freeman on the season-ending ACL tear for TE Mitchell Evans, the team leader in receptions #NotreDame pic.twitter.com/grEVXfg6y0 — Mike BerardinoNDI (@MikeBerardino) October 30, 2023

