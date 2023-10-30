Notre Dame professor uses wifes diagnosis to continue the fight against Breast Cancer.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -It’s breast cancer awareness month, an important time to educate everyone about this disease.

And Notre Dame is proud of something that got special attention earlier this year.

‘What Would You Fight For?’ Is a series produced by the University of Notre Dame that involves the stories of professors, students, and partners.

Notre Dame professors Tom O’Sullivan and Jennifer Ehren were featured on the series during the Ohio State and Notre Dame matchup a few weeks back.

The episode was about the couples’ battle with breast cancer. Jennifer was diagnosed back in 2012 and although it was a scary time, it was a diagnosis that would spring Tom into action.

Family would make us do anything, so when the thought of not having a family with his soon to be wife set in that got his journey focused 12 years ago.

“It was probably 2 months into that position that we learned Jennifer had breast cancer,” said O’Sullivan. “And it was terrifying, we were young, engaged to be married, starting new jobs, and to deal with this in the midst of all that it was terrible.”

Tom is an electrical engineer and Jennifer a biochemical engineer respectively.

The two had just moved, starting new jobs at the time of medical facilities with the University of California, Irvine when they got the news that would change their lives forever. And to say it was bad timing is an understatement.

“When the doctor called me, I was literally in the parking lot picking out the fabric for my wedding dress. It was just not good timing,” said Ehren.

Tom’s facility was already working on newer technologies and concepts to help with breast cancer imaging. Technology that would be the change of a lifetime for the two.

“One of the first things we did when we learned of the suspicious mass, we enrolled Jennifer into one of the studies,” said O’Sullivan. “And with the predecessor to the near wave technology we measured her as part of that study. To see how technology is working. So that was really the first indication that we had something really useful that can help women like Jennifer.”

But Tom couldn’t stop there, he knew he had to continue helping his soon to be wife.

“My experience with Jennifer, seeing what she went through experiencing those side effects with her being in the hospital with her made me realize I can’t just hand this off to the next person and that was my motivation for starting the company Near Wave.”

The company started in 2020, with a former student of his from Notre Dame. Together they would develop a device called the Near Wave Scanner, its technology helps doctors measure diagnostic and treatment success. It essentially determines the tumor’s health before, during, or after treatment.

The technology for the near wave scanner has been around for years. But Toms company was able to turn this technology that was the size of a refrigerator to fit in the palm of your hand.

The most important part is the speed, its able to see if chemotherapy is working within 5 days. A huge step in taking away that unknown from the women dealing with Breast cancer.

“This device would’ve helped me maintain hope when I didn’t have it,” said Ehren. “Because I just remember multiple ambulance rides and not knowing what to do to get through this even if this was going to work and it was hard to rally every single time.”

Tom hopes the near wave scanner creates easier access for doctors’ patient help.

“Our vision is that the oncologist, the breast surgeon has this device in their office,” said O’Sullivan. “And every time they see their patient. They can get an update and do a quick scan because it takes just a few minutes.”

While Jennifer hopes near wave has the biggest impact for the women who need it most.

“When you think that 1 in 8 women have breast cancer then it is a bigger problem,” said Ehren. “And it has impacts for multiple people, thousands, hundreds of thousands of people. And we just want to make sure that people have less fears in their diagnosis.”

Jennifer has been in remission for 11 years now, she and Tom are busy parents with 3 beautiful children together.

The Near Wave Scanner is currently undergoing FDA clinical trials. Tom hopes the device will be ready within 1-2 years.

