Never Again: An update on the only survivor of the Fulton County bus stop tragedy

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - We want to take a moment today to remember a terrible tragedy in our viewing area that changed lives forever and sparked a movement to improve Indiana’s school bus safety laws across the state.

It’s now been five years since Alyssa Shepherd illegally passed a stopped school bus and struck four children who were crossing a highway to board their Tippecanoe Valley school bus. It’s a grim anniversary that so many of us will never forget.

Three siblings were killed: 9-year-old Alivia Stahl and her twin 6-year-old brothers Mason and Xzavier Ingle.

9-year-old Alivia Stahl and her twin 6-year-old brothers Mason and Xzavier Ingle were killed while crossing a highway to board their Tippecanoe Valley school bus on Oct. 30, 2018. (WNDU)

11-year-old Maverik Lowe suffered critical injuries and survived. He is 16 now.

16 News Now’s Tricia Sloma caught up with the busy high school junior via Zoom. She asked him how he was doing.

“Feeling pretty good about everything. I mean it’s all working out,” Maverik said. “I have mild pain sometimes whenever it gets really cold out, but that’s going to happen because I have metal in my neck and in my leg. Besides all that, everything is really good.”

He’s had close to 25 surgeries over the past five years. Nothing compares to the critical injuries he suffered on Oct. 30, 2018.

His leg was nearly amputated. Five years later, he’s walking pretty normal.

“I’m proud of how far I came from when I was in the hospital because when I was in the hospital, I didn’t think I was going to make out of there,” Maverik recalled. “It felt like forever. It was only a month, but it felt like I was in there for years. When I got out, I was like, ‘okay, I gotta do this. I gotta be tough through this, I gotta keep going.’”

Maverik Lowe suffered critical injuries and survived. He is 16 now. (WNDU)

Maverik is already looking ahead to life outside of high school. He is interested in welding, but also aerospace engineering.

He’s come a long way from the devastation five years ago.

Shepherd was released from prison in March 2022 after serving two and a half years of her four-year sentence. She is currently on GPS-monitored home detention that ends in 2025, followed by three years of probation. Her driver’s license is suspended until 2032.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.