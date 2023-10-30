Never Again: An update on the only survivor of the Fulton County bus stop tragedy

By Tricia Sloma and 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - We want to take a moment today to remember a terrible tragedy in our viewing area that changed lives forever and sparked a movement to improve Indiana’s school bus safety laws across the state.

It’s now been five years since Alyssa Shepherd illegally passed a stopped school bus and struck four children who were crossing a highway to board their Tippecanoe Valley school bus. It’s a grim anniversary that so many of us will never forget.

Three siblings were killed: 9-year-old Alivia Stahl and her twin 6-year-old brothers Mason and Xzavier Ingle.

9-year-old Alivia Stahl and her twin 6-year-old brothers Mason and Xzavier Ingle were killed...
9-year-old Alivia Stahl and her twin 6-year-old brothers Mason and Xzavier Ingle were killed while crossing a highway to board their Tippecanoe Valley school bus on Oct. 30, 2018.(WNDU)

11-year-old Maverik Lowe suffered critical injuries and survived. He is 16 now.

16 News Now’s Tricia Sloma caught up with the busy high school junior via Zoom. She asked him how he was doing.

“Feeling pretty good about everything. I mean it’s all working out,” Maverik said. “I have mild pain sometimes whenever it gets really cold out, but that’s going to happen because I have metal in my neck and in my leg. Besides all that, everything is really good.”

He’s had close to 25 surgeries over the past five years. Nothing compares to the critical injuries he suffered on Oct. 30, 2018.

His leg was nearly amputated. Five years later, he’s walking pretty normal.

“I’m proud of how far I came from when I was in the hospital because when I was in the hospital, I didn’t think I was going to make out of there,” Maverik recalled. “It felt like forever. It was only a month, but it felt like I was in there for years. When I got out, I was like, ‘okay, I gotta do this. I gotta be tough through this, I gotta keep going.’”

Maverik Lowe suffered critical injuries and survived. He is 16 now.
Maverik Lowe suffered critical injuries and survived. He is 16 now.(WNDU)

Maverik is already looking ahead to life outside of high school. He is interested in welding, but also aerospace engineering.

He’s come a long way from the devastation five years ago.

Shepherd was released from prison in March 2022 after serving two and a half years of her four-year sentence. She is currently on GPS-monitored home detention that ends in 2025, followed by three years of probation. Her driver’s license is suspended until 2032.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Several of Elkhart’s emergency response teams partnered with Beacon Hospital to participate in...

Elkhart county partners with Beacon hospital for emergency preparedness drills

Updated: moments ago
|
By 16 News Now
Several of Elkhart’s emergency response teams partnered with Beacon Hospital to participate in an emergency preparedness drill this morning at the Elkhart Municipal Airport. The goal was to simulate a 35-car motor collision happening on an Indiana toll road.

News

Never Again: 5-year anniversary of Fulton County bus stop tragedy

Updated: 20 minutes ago

News

South Bend police chief talks Halloween safety, weekend shootings

South Bend police chief talks Halloween safety, weekend shootings

Updated: 39 minutes ago

Forecast

WNDU

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow & Bone-chilling wind chills for Halloween

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
A trace to one inch of snow is likely Tuesday afternoon and evening. No Road impacts expected, but a few slick bridges and overpasses will be possible.

Latest News

Crash

Nappanee man arrested after hitting motorcycle while allegedly impaired

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The crash happened early Monday morning on US-6 just outside of Nappanee.

News

It's Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Notre Dame is pretty proud of something that got special...

Notre Dame professor uses wife’s diagnosis to continue the fight against breast cancer.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Waleed Alamleh
It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an important time to educate everyone about this disease and the stories of those who battled it. Notre Dame professors Tom O’Sullivan and Jennifer Ehren lives changed forever when Jennifer was diagnosed with breast cancer over a decade ago. It would put them on a path to develop technology that may end up helping women dealing with the disease all around the world.

News

Notre Dame Professor Breast cancer research pt.2

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Notre Dame professor Breast cancer awareness part 1

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Competing rallies crowded the Jon Hunt Plaza in South Bend on Sunday.

Pro-Israel and pro-Palestine rallies clash in South Bend

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
Community members gathered downtown South Bend Sunday afternoon for the unity and solidarity rally for Israel, but pro-Palestine demonstrators also showed up at the Jon Hunt Plaza to make their voices heard.