Nappanee man arrested after hitting motorcycle while allegedly impaired

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 22-year-old Nappanee man was arrested early Monday morning after police say he hit a motorcycle while he was allegedly driving intoxicated in Elkhart County.

According to police, the man was heading east on US-6 in a Volkswagen Jetta around 4:30 a.m. when he tried to turn north onto County Road 9 and failed to yield the right of way to a motorcycle traveling west on the highway.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 59-year-old Milford man, was thrown off the motorcycle after it slammed into the rear passenger side of the Jetta.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that are said to be not life-threatening.

The driver of the Jetta was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, as police believe drugs played a role in the crash.

