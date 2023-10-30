Advertise With Us

Medical Moment: Identifying sepsis symptoms

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Each year, about 1.7 million adults in the U.S. develop sepsis. It kills 350,000 of those who get sick.

Doctors say diagnosis is key for preventing organ failure and even death.

However, the early symptoms, mimicking the flu and COVID-19, can often lead to a delay in seeking care. But one Seattle hospital says they’ve found a unique solution to that problem.

Agnes Tabisula is not taking anything for granted these days. She says she is one of the lucky ones who survived sepsis thanks to having a dedicated nurse in her corner.

“She’s not my family, or she’s not even related to me, but she cares,” Tabisula recalled.

“It was just a scary time for her, and I know she didn’t want to burden her family,” said Jelaine Boyce, a registered nurse care manager at Valley Medical Center.

Shortly after moving from Hawaii to Seattle, Tabisula was admitted to the hospital for a series of worsening conditions, including a cardiac stent, a foot infection, and kidney abscess.

“She was a pretty complex case; she had five hospital admissions within the last two months,” said Hamy Dinh, the manager of care management at Valley Medical Center.

That’s why Valley Medical Center decided to closely monitor Tabisula remotely through their post-discharge program.

Nurse Jelaine Boyce phoned her 15 times about her condition.

“...She would be honest with me,” Boyce said. “If I didn’t encourage her to get evaluated, she would have gotten sicker. She would have stayed at home.”

Which led to a sepsis diagnosis by doctors. It is the body’s toxic response to a viral or bacterial infection and can cause organ damage or failure.

“The worst-case scenario for sepsis would be death. It can start with anything, you know, a little cut in the toe, and it just worsens,” Dinh explained.

Fortunately, Tabisula’s sepsis was resolved with fluids and antibiotics.

