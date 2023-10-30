Advertise With Us

Maine governor launches resource website to help victims of mass shooting and their families

Maine's governor launched the "Healing Together" website to help the victims of the Lewiston...
Maine's governor launched the "Healing Together" website to help the victims of the Lewiston mass shooting and their families.(Maine.gov)
By WABI News Desk and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAINE (WABI/Gray News) - Maine Gov. Janet Mills has launched a resource website to help the victims of the mass shooting in Lewiston and their families.

The “Healing Together” website identifies places that are accepting financial donations to support the victims and their families, first responders and organizations that have helped in the aftermath of the shooting last week.

The Maine National Guard asked authorities to do a wellness check before the attack. (CNN/WMTW/WGME/Maine Dept Public Safety/Getty images/Lewiston PD/Family)

The website also identifies numerous mental health resources from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services to help anyone who is struggling.

To find more information, you can go to Maine.gov/governor/mills/Lewiston.

Authorities said the gunman, identified as 40-year-old Robert Card, killed 18 people and injured 13 Wednesday evening.

Officials said Card was found dead Friday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Copyright 2023 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Phillips 66 gas station in...
Police searching for suspect after woman shot outside of South Bend gas station
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Officers were called Friday night to the area of Indiana Avenue and Prairie Avenue on reports...
12-year-old killed, 14-year-old injured in South Bend shooting
David “DJ” Wilson Jr.
Man charged with murder after Michigan City shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Some snowflakes and cold, cold temperatures Tuesday

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks on student loan debt forgiveness, in the Roosevelt Room of...
Biden administration is moving toward a narrower student loan relief targeting groups of borrowers
Notre Dame TE Mitchell Evans to miss rest of season with torn ACL
FDA considers gene therapy for sickle cell
Police in Massachusetts said an elementary school got a special visitor Monday morning.
‘Special visitor’: Moose stops by elementary school’s drop-off area
12-year-old Dickinson student is latest victim of youth gun violence in South Bend