Freeman challenging Irish to be even better after near-perfect win over Pitt

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish football team earned its seventh win of the season over the weekend, taking down Pittsburgh in a 58-7 blowout.

Head coach Marcus Freeman took the podium on Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference and said his guys had some areas where they could clean things up and be better. He’s nothing if not consistent, right?

Freeman made the comments a couple of days removed from a 51-point win. In his defense, it wasn’t even Notre Dame’s largest margin of victory this season (the Irish beat Tennessee State by 53 points back in early September), but it was also a near-perfect football game for the Fighting Irish.

Audric Estimé crossed the goal line three times, Xavier Watts snatched up two more interceptions, and the Irish even scored again on special teams... twice!

But with it being one day prior to Halloween, Freeman instead is putting a spooky thought into the minds of opposing head coaches, and that’s that this team could be even better.

“The challenge will be to continually improve, continue to figure out why you had the performance you had Saturday, and what do we have to do to take this thing to another level,” Freeman explained. “That will be my challenge for our program as the head coach. We’ve got to continue to take this thing to another level, because there is another level for this team. We’ve got to prepare the way that gives us a chance to be successful as we go down to Clemson this Saturday.”

Now, if we are going to look back on this game with a “glass half empty” mindset, there were a couple of flaws that reared their head early.

Sam Hartman did toss a pair of first-quarter interceptions that kept the score close for longer than it should have been. To his credit, Hartman and the offense would rebound well, and the team would post a season-high of 58 points with the help of its defense and special teams.

Freeman said that he was encouraged by how his team and quarterback were able to fight back from the early offensive struggles.

“Offensively, I loved the way they responded after two first half turnovers,” he said. “I think offensively, we truly scored probably 38 of the 58 points. I was pleased with the overall effort from our offense. As I said before, Sam is so consistent in his approach series-by-series, so you don’t need to say much to him. The way he responded to those two interceptions was a reflection of Sam Hartman. He is a consistent individual and always responds with the proper response.”

Some unfortunate news did come from Monday’s presser after we saw tight end Mitchell Evans leave the game hobbled on Saturday. Freeman said that Evans suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.

Evans was Notre Dame’s top pass catcher so far this year, leading the team in both receptions (29) and receiving yards (422) despite having missed two games. He also had the third-most receiving yards of any tight end in the FBS this year. His absence will certainly be felt in this offense going forward.

So, that’s a tough pill to swallow, but you can wash it down with the overflow of production that the Irish have been able to put forth. Not just on offense, but also on defense and special teams.

Jaden Mickey returned his first career interception for a touchdown, Chris Tyree shook off the entire state of Pennsylvania on a punt return TD, and the punt coverage team fell on a fumble in the end zone for another score.

All things came together for Notre Dame’s highest-scoring game of the season. And afterwards, Coach Freeman talked about the importance of winning all three phases.

“It’s huge. To be able to score 10 points in the first half on special teams and defense, and then do some really special things in the second half with the muffed punt that we were able to score a touchdown on. Those things are huge in terms of momentum, in terms of winning a football game,” Freeman said. “You know, if you score three touchdowns on non-offensive plays, I’m sure the stats will tell you it’s probably close to 100%, 99% that you’re going to win that game. And that was huge for our team to do today.”

His players know the importantce, too.

“I think we learned we’re a really good team when we play our level,” Estimé said. “We can do really great things. We have a great defense, we have a great special teams unit, we have a great offensive unit. When we play together as one, I feel like we’re the best team in the country and no one can stop us.”

Just three regular season games remain on the schedule for the Irish this year. This week, they’ll head to South Carolina to take on the 4-4 Clemson Tigers. Kickoff is slated for 12 p.m. on ABC.

