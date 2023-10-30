Advertise With Us

Food Bank of Northern Indiana announces mobile distribution sites for November

(Food Bank of Northern Indiana)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be offering mobile sites for food pick-up in November.

Those in need of food assistance can get assorted items free of charge, pre-boxed and bagged. The food is first come, first serve, and while supplies last.

It is limited to one box/bag per household. Distributions are drive-thru, and those who attend should remain in their vehicles and open their trunks to receive the food. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.

The list of sites is enclosed below:

Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023 – LaPorte County

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. CST

Where: Rolling Prairie United Methodist Church, 3444 U.S. Highway 20, Rolling Prairie

This distribution is sponsored by Citizens Concerned for The Homeless and will serve 200 households.

Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 – Kosciusko County

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST

Where: Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, 1400 E. Smith St., Warsaw

This distribution is sponsored by Popeyes and additionally will provide USDA food boxes and serve 200 households.

Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023 – Starke County

When: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. CST

Where: Hamlet Lions Club Stand, 400 Division St., Hamlet

This distribution is sponsored s by The Hardest Memorial Endowment Fund through the Starke County Community Foundation and will serve 250 households. Additionally, 250 turkeys will be distributed.

To learn more about the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, click here.

