Elkhart police looking to identify suspect in fraud investigation

If you can identify this person, you’re asked to contact Det. Susan Lambright #307 at...
If you can identify this person, you’re asked to contact Det. Susan Lambright #307 at 574-389-4736 or email susan.lambright@elkhartpolice.org.(Elkhart Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in an ongoing fraud investigation.

Police say it happened last Tuesday, Oct. 24, just after 3 p.m. at the First State Bank on Cobblestone Boulevard. This comes one week after police reached out about identifying another suspect who committed check fraud at the same bank.

If you can identify this person, you’re asked to contact Det. Susan Lambright #307 at 574-389-4736 or email susan.lambright@elkhartpolice.org.

You can also submit an anonymous tip at Michiana Crime Stoppers by calling 574-288-STOP or going online.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

50-year-old man injured in Elkhart shooting

Updated: 39 minutes ago

Crash

Elkhart man dies after getting hit by semi during police chase in LaGrange County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened Friday while police were chasing a suspect vehicle out of Branch County, Mich.

Halloween

South Bend police chief talks Halloween safety

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Families can have a lot of fun if they are mindful of a few things.

Pets

2nd Chance Pets: Thissell and Tally Ho

2nd Chance Pets: Thissell and Tally Ho

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us two kittens named Thissell and Tally Ho!

Latest News

News

2nd Chance Pets: Thissell and Tally Ho

2nd Chance Pets: Thissell and Tally Ho

Updated: 2 hours ago

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Mitchell Evans (88) celebrates a first down during the second half of an NCAA...

Notre Dame TE Mitchell Evans to miss rest of season with torn ACL

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Irish head coach Marcus Freeman made the announcement during his weekly press conference on Monday afternoon.

News

South Bend’s leaf pickup underway

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Nappanee man arrested after hitting motorcycle while allegedly impaired

Updated: 3 hours ago

Crime

50-year-old man injured in Elkhart shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Officers found a 50-year-old man who had been shot at a laundromat, but they believe the shooting happened at a home in the 1500 block of Ashland Avenue.

News

Several of Elkhart’s emergency response teams partnered with Beacon Hospital to participate in...

Elkhart county partners with Beacon hospital for emergency preparedness drills

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Several of Elkhart’s emergency response teams partnered with Beacon Hospital to participate in an emergency preparedness drill this morning at the Elkhart Municipal Airport. The goal was to simulate a 35-car motor collision happening on an Indiana toll road.