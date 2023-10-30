Elkhart police looking to identify suspect in fraud investigation

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in an ongoing fraud investigation.

Police say it happened last Tuesday, Oct. 24, just after 3 p.m. at the First State Bank on Cobblestone Boulevard. This comes one week after police reached out about identifying another suspect who committed check fraud at the same bank.

If you can identify this person, you’re asked to contact Det. Susan Lambright #307 at 574-389-4736 or email susan.lambright@elkhartpolice.org.

You can also submit an anonymous tip at Michiana Crime Stoppers by calling 574-288-STOP or going online.

