Elkhart man dies after getting hit by semi during police chase in LaGrange County

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead after police say the car he was driving was hit by a semi last week in LaGrange County.

The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday while police were chasing a suspect vehicle out of Branch County, Mich. After crossing south into LaGrange County, the suspect vehicle — a 2017 Chevy Cruze — continued south on County Road 1100 East.

Police say the Chevy ignored the stop sign at the intersection of County Road 1100 East and State Road 120 and started driving through it at a high rate of speed. That’s when the Chevy was struck by an eastbound semi tractor.

The driver of the Chevy, identified as 30-year-old Anthony Wayne Grant of Elkhart, died from his injuries. The driver of the semi, a 32-year-old Riverdale, Mich., man, was not injured in the crash.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Halloween

South Bend police chief talks Halloween safety

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Families can have a lot of fun if they are mindful of a few things.

Pets

2nd Chance Pets: Thissell and Tally Ho

2nd Chance Pets: Thissell and Tally Ho

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us two kittens named Thissell and Tally Ho!

News

2nd Chance Pets: Thissell and Tally Ho

2nd Chance Pets: Thissell and Tally Ho

Updated: 52 minutes ago

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Mitchell Evans (88) celebrates a first down during the second half of an NCAA...

Notre Dame TE Mitchell Evans to miss rest of season with torn ACL

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Irish head coach Marcus Freeman made the announcement during his weekly press conference on Monday afternoon.

Latest News

News

South Bend’s leaf pickup underway

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Nappanee man arrested after hitting motorcycle while allegedly impaired

Updated: 2 hours ago

Crime

50-year-old man injured in Elkhart shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Officers found a 50-year-old man who had been shot at a laundromat, but they believe the shooting happened at a home in the 1500 block of Ashland Avenue.

News

Several of Elkhart’s emergency response teams partnered with Beacon Hospital to participate in...

Elkhart county partners with Beacon hospital for emergency preparedness drills

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Several of Elkhart’s emergency response teams partnered with Beacon Hospital to participate in an emergency preparedness drill this morning at the Elkhart Municipal Airport. The goal was to simulate a 35-car motor collision happening on an Indiana toll road.

News

11-year-old Maverik Lowe suffered critical injuries and survived. He is 16 now.

Never Again: An update on the only survivor of the Fulton County bus stop tragedy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tricia Sloma and 16 News Now
It’s now been five years since four children who were crossing a highway to board their Tippecanoe Valley school bus were struck by a pickup truck. Tricia Sloma has an update on the only student who survived the crash.

News

Never Again: 5-year anniversary of Fulton County bus stop tragedy

Updated: 2 hours ago