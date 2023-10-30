Elkhart man dies after getting hit by semi during police chase in LaGrange County

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead after police say the car he was driving was hit by a semi last week in LaGrange County.

The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday while police were chasing a suspect vehicle out of Branch County, Mich. After crossing south into LaGrange County, the suspect vehicle — a 2017 Chevy Cruze — continued south on County Road 1100 East.

Police say the Chevy ignored the stop sign at the intersection of County Road 1100 East and State Road 120 and started driving through it at a high rate of speed. That’s when the Chevy was struck by an eastbound semi tractor.

The driver of the Chevy, identified as 30-year-old Anthony Wayne Grant of Elkhart, died from his injuries. The driver of the semi, a 32-year-old Riverdale, Mich., man, was not injured in the crash.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.