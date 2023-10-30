Elkhart County partners with Beacon Health for emergency preparedness drill

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Several of Elkhart’s emergency response teams partnered with Beacon Health to participate in an emergency preparedness drill on Monday morning at the Elkhart Municipal Airport.

Groups from Elkhart Fire Department, Tri-County Ambulance Service, Indiana State Police, and more were in attendance. The goal was to simulate a 35-car motor collision happening on the Indiana Toll Road.

The drill consisted of over 30 “victims” who volunteered for the roles, with each victim having a different classification of injury and severity that firefighters had to maneuver through. Members of the emergency response teams safely moved all the victims and got them ready to move for transport, where the drill continued for staff members at Elkhart General Hospital.

Realistic drills like these provide a learning experience to ensure the best and fastest care.

“So, time is everything,” said Mark Philson, emergency preparedness coordinator for Beacon Health System. “The faster we can get patients from the scene to the hospital to provide those services for them, the better off those patients will be. So, if we can build those connections ahead of time and make sure we can decrease that time from unseen, transport, and to the hospital, the overall better outcome we will have. Practice makes perfect.”

The drill continued until 1 p.m. at Elkhart General Hospital, where staff members dealt with the same scenario.

