Delphi murders suspect to appear in court for hearing on Tuesday

DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - The man accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German in 2017 is due in court on Tuesday.

The hearing for Richard Allen is happening exactly one year after his arrest was announced.

It also comes after a hearing on Oct. 19, where Allen’s original defense team withdrew from the case. Allen’s remaining attorney at the time, Bradley Rozzi, later filed a motion alleging they were forced to resign. The special judge overseeing the case then threw that filing out.

Allen has new defense attorneys appointed by the court; these public defenders will represent Allen on Tuesday.

This time, no cameras will be permitted in the courtroom. The judge says some pre-hearing activities were filmed even though that was not permitted.

