Annual contest to determine the ‘coolest thing’ made in Indiana underway
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The municipal election isn’t the only thing Hoosiers will be voting on this November.
The third annual “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament is underway, and some of the companies that made the list are located right here in Michiana.
The companies and others will face off in an elimination bracket, and you can help decide the winners. Voting goes through Nov. 30, with the champion being announced on Dec. 13.
The local companies involved are:
- A & A Sheet Metal Products - Laporte
- Polywood – Syracuse
- KW Custom Controls – South Bend
- Annie Oakly Natuarl Perfumery – Ligonier
- Hoosier Racing Tire – Plymouth
- GEN-Y Hitch – Nappanee
- Wag’n Tails Mobile Conversions – Granger
Maple Leaf Farms in Leesburg won for its “Roast Half Duck” in 2022.
For more information, or to cast your vote, simply click here.
