Annual contest to determine the ‘coolest thing’ made in Indiana underway

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The municipal election isn’t the only thing Hoosiers will be voting on this November.

The third annual “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament is underway, and some of the companies that made the list are located right here in Michiana.

The companies and others will face off in an elimination bracket, and you can help decide the winners. Voting goes through Nov. 30, with the champion being announced on Dec. 13.

The local companies involved are:

A & A Sheet Metal Products - Laporte

Polywood – Syracuse

KW Custom Controls – South Bend

Annie Oakly Natuarl Perfumery – Ligonier

Hoosier Racing Tire – Plymouth

GEN-Y Hitch – Nappanee

Wag’n Tails Mobile Conversions – Granger

Maple Leaf Farms in Leesburg won for its “Roast Half Duck” in 2022.

For more information, or to cast your vote, simply click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.