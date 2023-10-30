50-year-old man injured in Elkhart shooting

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after officials say a man was shot Sunday night.

Officers were notified just before 7:15 p.m. about a shooting with injuries. They were called to a laundromat in the 200 block of W. Indiana Avenue, where they found a 50-year-old man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that are said to be not life-threatening.

Officers say they ended up clearing the possible scene of the shooting at a home in the 1500 block of Ashland Avenue, but they did not say if anyone was arrested.

The shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP. You can also submit a tip to Michiana Crime Stoppers anonymously by going online.

