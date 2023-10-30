2nd Chance Pets: Thissell and Tally Ho

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us two kittens named Thissell and Tally Ho!

Thissell and Tally Ho are about 6 months old. Thissell is a female and Tally Ho is a male.

To see if Thissell and Tally Ho are good fits for your home, watch the video above!

if you want to adopt Thissell or Tally Ho or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122 or you can just stop by the shelter, which is located at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

For more information, head to petrefuge.com or follow them on Facebook.

