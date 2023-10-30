12-year-old Dickinson student is latest victim of youth gun violence in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Violence claimed another young life in Michiana over the weekend.

Two boys were shot in the area of Indiana Avenue and Prairie Avenue in South Bend on Friday night. One of the boys, a 14-year-old, is recovering from his injuries.

But Josiah Small, a 12-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was a student at Dickinson Fine Arts Academy.

“I have a grandson, and so it was challenging. It was challenging for me,” said Stephanie Bridges, who works as the director of African American student and parent services for the South Bend Community School Corporation. “I was fortunate enough to have my moment yesterday so I can be prepared for to create a space of healing for today.”

South Bend’s Chief of Police Scott Ruszkowski also reacted to the shooting while talking about Halloween safety on 16 Morning News Now.

“Nobody should have to bury a child,” he said. “I get a little emotional when it comes to these things.”

According to the South Bend Police Department, there have been 65 criminally-assaulted shooting victims in 2023, and 14 of those victims were under the age of 17.

Bridges told 16 News Now that things have changed since she has grown up.

“When we were growing up, we had different community mentors and different stuff for us to do,” she recalled. “So, there seems to be an escalation in this type of violence, and the ages are getting younger and younger. I think in this time that everybody has access to so much different things it is important for us to realize that the reality of... I think we are a community of unprocessed emotions.”

Which has left many in a grieving community wondering what can be done to help keep this from happening again.

“I think we have to take a real look at not just the mental health of individual populations, but we have to take a look on the mental health of our community,” Bridges said.

The South Bend Community School Corporation released a statement, reading in part “gun violence continues to cast a dark shadow over our community, and it is imperative that we unite to put an end to these senseless acts. Our grief and anger must fuel our determination to create a safer environment for all.”

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.