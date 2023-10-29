‘Welcome to Wildcat County’: New mural celebrates Riley High School

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new mural on the corner of Miami Street and Ewing Avenue honors the past, present, and future of Riley High School.

Dozens of alumni and community members came out Saturday morning to the unveiling of the newly finished mural, which says “Welcome to Wildcat Country.” It depicts former swim coach Dave Dunlap, past principals, the Wildcat mascot, football players, musicians, and more.

Those who worked on the project say they’re happy with how it turned out.

“I was really happy with this project,” said muralist David Blodgett. “I tell people when I get something like this finished, I usually sit back and look at it and say, ‘okay, I would’ve done this differently,’ or ‘I would have done that differently,’ or ‘my gosh, I gotta fix this.’ But there’s very few spots on this one that I’m really not happy with, so it’s gonna stay just the way it is.”

The painting process for the 70 feet by 15 feet mural started during the second week of June.

