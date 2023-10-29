Small Business Sunday: Fire Arts

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Sunday, which means it’s time for another Small Business!

This morning on 16 News Now we were joined by Julie and Jackie from Fire Arts in South Bend.

They talked about the artwork made in their studio and how you can learn to make some yourself!

Fire Arts is located at 305 E Colfax Ave, South Bend, IN. For more information, visit https://fireartsinc.com/ or call (574) 282-2787.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.