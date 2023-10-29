Advertise With Us

Shooting late Saturday in South Bend leaves 1 injured

Reports came in for a shooting in the parking lot of the Phillips 66 gas station in the 1900...
Reports came in for a shooting in the parking lot of the Phillips 66 gas station in the 1900 block of E Ewing St. in South Bend.(16 News Now)
By Matt Gotsch
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 3:09 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Breaking news overnight as police are looking for a suspect after he shot a woman on South Bend’s southeast side.

Saturday night around 11:30, reports came in for a shooting in the parking lot of the Phillips 66 gas station in the 1900 block of E Ewing St.

The victim was taken to the hospital for a lower abdomen injury, while the suspect, described only as a black male, fled east on Ewing, which turns into Dragoon Trail, into Mishawaka.

Police tell us that they believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public, but our reporters spoke to eyewitnesses at the scene who told us this was a chaotic scene.

They tell us the suspect threw the victim out of their car before shooting her while she was right next to the gas pumps.

Those eyewitnesses also say they helped the victim and applied pressure on the wound until first responders arrived.

South Bend Police’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called Friday night to the area of Indiana Avenue and Prairie Avenue on reports...
12-year-old killed, 14-year-old injured in South Bend shooting
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Terry McFadden announces retirement from WNDU
Terry McFadden to retire from WNDU early next year
Friday Night Football: Indiana sectional semifinals and Michigan playoffs
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge

Latest News

Irish win all 3 phases, take down Pitt 58-7
New mural celebrates Riley High School
John Borgman
Missing 86-year-old Elkhart man found safe
First Alert Weather: Soggy Sunday, Wintry Mix Possible Halloween
First Alert Weather: Soggy Sunday, Wintry Mix Possible Halloween