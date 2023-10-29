Saints beat Colts 38-27 behind big second half

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Derek Carr threw for 310 yards and two touchdowns in a bounce-back performance, Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara scored two TDs apiece, and the New Orleans Saints beat the Indianapolis Colts 38-27 on Sunday.

The Saints (4-4) snapped a two-game skid with their fifth consecutive win in the series — a streak that began with their lone Super Bowl victory after the 2009 season — and moved into a share of the NFC South lead with Atlanta.

Carr, who went 19 of 27, spent this week answering questions about scolding teammates on the sideline and shouting at offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael. Rashid Shaheed caught three passes for a career-best 153 yards and one TD, and for the second time this year, he helped seal the win with a long third-down catch in the final minutes.

Indy (3-5) has lost three straight and four of its five home games. Jonathan Taylor rushed for 95 yards, and Zack Moss added 66 yards rushing and a touchdown. Gardner Minshew went 23 of 41 for 213 yards, with two TDs and one interception.

While Indy’s second straight shootout was entertaining, Indy’s young, battered secondary struggled — and Carr took full advantage.

He threw TD passes of 18 yards to Kamara and 58 yards to Shaheed as the Saints took a 21-20 halftime lead. Kamara’s 25-yard reception late in the second half set up his powerful 16-yard burst to make it 28-20. And when Shaheed was awarded a 44-yard catch after a replay review of an apparent interception, Hill capped the drive with a 1-yard scoring run for a 35-20 lead with 10:49 to play.

Minshew answered with a 33-yard TD pass to Drew Ogletree with 8:19 left that got the Colts within 35-27. But after a defensive stop, Minshew couldn’t drive Indy for a potential tying score, and the Saints closed it out with a short field goal.

INJURIES

Saints: DE Carl Granderson left briefly in the third quarter. LG James Hurst (ankle) and TE Jimmy Graham (illness) were inactive.

Colts: Minshew appeared to hurt his left ankle in the first quarter but did not miss a snap. ... LB Zaire Franklin, the NFL’s top tackler, went to the locker after appearing to hurt his right knee in the first but also returned. ... RT Braden Smith (hip and wrist), CB JuJu Brents (quad), TE Kylen Granson (concussion protocol), DE Eric Johnson II (ankle) and DT Grover Stewart (suspension) all sat out.

BY THE NUMBERS

Saints: Carr made his 150th career start. ... DE Cameron Jordan became the second player in franchise to play in 200 career games. ... Kamara had 17 carries for 59 yards and four receptions for 51 yards and another TD.

Colts: Indy is the only team to top the 20-point mark in all eight games this season. ... Moss started this week second in the NFL in rushing. He now has 589 yards despite missing the season opener. ... Franklin has recorded double-digit tackles a league-best six times this season.

UP NEXT

Saints: Host Chicago next Sunday.

Colts: Face former coach Frank Reich when they visit Carolina next Sunday.

