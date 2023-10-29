Police searching for suspect after woman shot outside of South Bend gas station

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are looking for a suspect after he reportedly shot a woman on South Bend’s southeast side late Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Phillips 66 gas station in the 1900 block of E Ewing Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital for a lower abdomen injury while the suspect, described only as a black male by police, drove away east on Ewing, which turns into Dragoon Trail, into Mishawaka.

Police tell 16 News Now that they believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public, but our reporters spoke to eyewitnesses who said this was a chaotic scene.

They tell us the suspect threw the victim out of their car before shooting her while she was right next to the gas pumps. Those eyewitnesses also say they helped the victim and applied pressure on the wound until first responders arrived.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.