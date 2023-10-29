Advertise With Us

On and off rain showers today before a “Tricky” Halloween!

Cloudy and wet today, but COLD weather is ahead
Cloudy skies today with a few showers here and there, cool temps
By Courtney Jorgensen
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TODAY: Cloudy skies with a spotty showers during the day. Rain showers pick up again later this evening. Cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

TONIGHT: Rain showers likely. Breezy near the lakeshore. Temps fall to the mid 30s.

MONDAY: Spotty morning showers, then skies become partly sunny to partly cloudy. It’ll be breezy with gusts to 20 mph and chilly with highs only making it to the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Plan for a COLD, WINDY and WET Halloween! Most of the day will be party cloudy, but a lake effect wintry mix is possible, primarily towards the evening. Winds will gust to 25-30mph, making it FEEL like temperatures in the evening will be in the 20-30 degree range! Bundle up!

