Notre Dame climbs to No. 12 in latest AP Poll

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame has moved up from No. 14 to No. 12 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll released Sunday afternoon.

The Fighting Irish (7-2) rose two spots after pummeling Pittsburgh at home on Saturday. They likely benefited this week from losses by Oregon State and Utah, who were both ahead of them in last week’s poll.

Notre Dame will hit the road next weekend to face the Clemson Tigers, who are 4-4 on the season after falling to NC State on Saturday.

The top five is unchanged with Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State, and Washington, respectively. Oklahoma dropped from No. 6 to No. 10 after losing at Kansas.

The Jayhawks are ranked once again after their top-10 win over the Sooners. Their rival, Kansas State, is also back in the rankings.

Meanwhile, ACC rivals North Carolina and Duke both dropped out of the rankings.

Here’s a look at the full AP rankings. ***An important note: The first College Football Playoff rankings will drop on Tuesday night.***

Georgia (8-0) Michigan (8-0) Ohio State (8-0) Florida State (8-0) Washington (8-0) Oregon (7-1) Texas (7-1) Alabama (7-1) Penn State (7-1) Oklahoma (7-1) Ole Miss (7-1) Notre Dame (7-2) LSU (6-2) Missouri (7-1) Louisville (7-1) Oregon State (6-2) Air Force (8-0) Utah (6-2) Tennessee (6-2) UCLA (6-2) Tulane (7-1) Kansas (6-2) James Madison (8-0) USC (7-2) Kansas State (6-2)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.