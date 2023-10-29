No. 14 Notre Dame pummels Pitt 58-7

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU/AP) - Notre Dame’s defense clearly didn’t miss a beat during the bye week, as the No. 14 Irish pummeled Pittsburgh 58-7 on Saturday afternoon at Notre Dame Stadium.

Xavier Watts had two of Notre Dame’s four interceptions, as he and the rest of the Blue and Gold defense made life miserable for Pitt quarterback Christian Veilleux, a redshirt sophomore making his third start. The Fighting Irish (7-2) scored 23 points off five Pitt turnovers, including a fumbled punt that Ramon Henderson recovered in the end zone for a touchdown.

Watts now has six interceptions this season, the most in the FBS. He also had two picks in Notre Dame’s 48-20 win over USC two weeks ago.

On the offensive side of the ball, Audric Estimé led the way for the Irish, scoring three touchdowns and rushing for 114 yards.

By looking at the score, you would assume that Sam Hartman threw multiple touchdowns. He didn’t have any. In fact, he threw multiple picks for the second time this season.

Hartman threw interceptions on Notre Dame’s first two possessions, but Pitt (2-6) couldn’t take advantage either time. After the Panthers’ first pick, they went three-and-out, and Chris Tyree returned the punt 82 yards for a touchdown to put Notre Dame on the board.

Notre Dame struck quickly after Watts’ first pick. Estimé had three carries for 51 yards on the ensuing four-play drive, which ended with him dashing to the end zone from 15 yards out.

Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts (0) intercepts a pass intended for Pittsburgh wide receiver Bub Means (0) as Notre Dame cornerback Christian Gray (29) watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina) (Michael Caterina | AP)

The Fighting Irish poured it on in the third quarter. Hartman connected with Rico Flores Jr. for a 60-yard pass play, setting up a 10-yard scoring run by Jadarian Price that made it 24-0.

Veilleux then threw a pick-6 to Jaden Mickey, who took it 43 yards to the end zone.

After Notre Dame scored again on Henderson’s fumble recovery, Estimé scored his second TD late in the third quarter on a 3-yard run to make it 44-0.

Hartman shook off his early woes to throw for 288 yards on 18-of-25 passing before he was replaced late by backup Steve Angeli, who went 6-of-7 for 92 yards and a touchdown. A dozen receivers had at least one catch for Notre Dame, with Cooper Flanagan hauling in the only receiving touchdown from Angeli.

Veilleux finished 14-of-29 for 127 yards. Nate Yarnell took over and connected with Konata Mumpfield for a 25-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Veilleux was named Pitt’s starter after former Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec was benched following a 1-4 start. He led Pitt to a surprising win over Louisville — a week after the Cardinals knocked off Notre Dame — but has lost two straight since.

The Fighting Irish have won seven of their past eight meetings against the Panthers. Pitt’s last win in the rivalry was on Nov. 9, 2013.

Notre Dame will hit the road next weekend to face the Clemson Tigers, who are 4-4 on the season after falling to NC State on Saturday afternoon.

Kylee Kazenski portrays the first female Notre Dame Leprechaun at a football game against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina) (Michael Caterina | AP)

