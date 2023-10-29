Missing 86-year-old Elkhart man found safe

UPDATE: Sgt. Ted Bohner from the Indiana State Police says John Borgman has been located and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 86-year-old man out of Elkhart.

John Borgman was last seen on Saturday at 5 p.m. wearing a green Notre Dame jacket and blue jeans. He was driving a red 2016 Chevrolet Equinox with Indiana license plate D692BA.

Borgman is 5-foot-11 and weighs 190 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Borgman’s whereabouts, please call the Indiana State Police Bremen Post at 574-546-4900 or 911.

