Missing 86-year-old Elkhart man found safe

John Borgman
John Borgman(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: Sgt. Ted Bohner from the Indiana State Police says John Borgman has been located and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 86-year-old man out of Elkhart.

John Borgman was last seen on Saturday at 5 p.m. wearing a green Notre Dame jacket and blue jeans. He was driving a red 2016 Chevrolet Equinox with Indiana license plate D692BA.

Borgman is 5-foot-11 and weighs 190 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Borgman’s whereabouts, please call the Indiana State Police Bremen Post at 574-546-4900 or 911.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Irish win all 3 phases, take down Pitt 58-7

Updated: 59 minutes ago

News

New mural celebrates Riley High School

Updated: 1 hour ago

Forecast

First Alert Weather: Soggy Sunday, Wintry Mix Possible Halloween

First Alert Weather: Soggy Sunday, Wintry Mix Possible Halloween

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Snowflakes possible for trick-or-treaters on Tuesday.

News

First Alert Weather: Soggy Sunday, Wintry Mix Possible Halloween

First Alert Weather: Soggy Sunday, Wintry Mix Possible Halloween

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

12-year-old killed, 14-year-old injured in South Bend shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago

Health

Breast Cancer: A Plymouth Man’s Fight

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Travis Bunch uses his story to raise awareness for other males to check for breast cancer.

Community

A new mural on the corner of Miami Street and Ewing Avenue honors the past, present, and future...

‘Welcome to Wildcat Country’: New mural celebrates Riley High School

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A new mural on the corner of Miami Street and Ewing Avenue honors the past, present, and future of Riley High School.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame cornerback Christian Gray (29) celebrates a missed field goal during the first half...

No. 14 Notre Dame pummels Pitt 58-7

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and The Associated Press
Notre Dame's defense wreaked havoc once again, forcing five turnovers — including four interceptions — against the overwhelmed Panthers.

Crime

David “DJ” Wilson Jr.

Man charged with murder after Michigan City shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A 58-year-old woman is dead and a 60-year-old man is recovering from his injuries after they were both shot while sitting inside a parked SUV in Michigan City on Thursday night.

News

WNDU Vault: Construction begins on Coveleski Stadium

WNDU Vault: Construction begins on Coveleski Stadium

Updated: 7 hours ago