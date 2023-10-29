Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather: Soggy Sunday, Wintry Mix Possible Halloween

Snowflakes possible for trick-or-treaters on Tuesday.
By Martin Lowrimore
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
OVERNIGHT: Temps fall into the low 40s with overnight rain nearly until sunrise. Low 40F. Winds NW 5-10. Rain chances 80%.

SUNDAY: A soggy start to the day with chilly temps all morning and afternoon. a short break from the rain near noon, with another round of rain aimed at Michiana for the afternoon and evening. High 47F. Winds N 5-10. Rain chances 70%.

MONDAY: A few morning sprinkles, but a decent break from the rain after the cold front passes, early in the morning. Even cooler with Monday night temps expected to get below freezing. Low 35F. High 43F. Winds NW 15-20. Rain chances 20%.

TUESDAY: A chilly morning with winds beginning to filter over the late in the afternoon and evening to bring lake effect wintry precipitation in the afternoon and into the overnight, likely transitioning to snow by sunset as temps fall far below freezing. Accumulations will be light and likely limited to the grassy surfaces. Low 27F. High 40F. Winds NW 20-30. Wintry mix chances around 30%.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Wintry mix will continue into Wed morning and clear out by the late day. We enter in a warming pattern as temps reach into the 50 by next weekend and a nice span from Thu-Sat where precip chances remain limited. The next system is expected late Sunday and into Monday, light wintry mix is once again expected.

