First Alert Forecast: A Rare Halloween Winter System is on Tap for Michiana

A bone-chilling forecast for the spooky holiday
By Martin Lowrimore
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Cold rain continuing into the overnight and lingering until sunrise. Low 36F. Winds NW 5-10. Rain chances 40%.

MONDAY: Another cold day, but clouds will break a bit into the afternoon with some peeks of sun! High 43F. Winds NW 10-15. Rain chances 20% in the morning.

HALLOWEEN: It will be a bone-chilling holiday with temps barely getting above freezing and wintry mix coming off the lake by noon. Accumulations on roads will be minimal to none thanks to warm ground temps, but some grassy surfaces will see accumulations into the overnight as the mix turns to snow. Have rain boots and extra layers on those costumes! Low 26F. High 38F. Winds NW 15-20. Precipitation chances 60%.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The wintry mix will continue into the early hours of Wednesday as the system begins to exit. Temps will slowly rise as we near the end of the workweek, getting near average as we get into the weekend. But, like clockwork, another cold front will move in and drop temperatures and bring in rain chances near the end of the weekend and beginning the next workweek (only rain is expected with this system for now).

