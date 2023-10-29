Breast Cancer: A Plymouth Man’s Fight

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but many get left out of the conversation.

That’s why Felicia Michelle had Travis Bunch join her on 16 News Now Saturday Morning.

Travis is a Plymouth man who is fighting breast cancer. He uses his story to raise awareness for other males to check for breast cancer.

Travis is the first man in the Hoosier state to receive healthcare through the Indiana Breast and Cervical Cancer program after initially being denied due to his gender. With help from The Male Breast Cancer Global Alliance, Travis was able to be accepted in the program.

Felicia previously shared Travis’s story, but she wanted to bring him onto the show to share it again with more viewers because it’s a story that we rarely hear about.

You can watch their full conversation in the video above. You can also read/watch Felicia’s previous story on Travis by clicking here.

If you would like to help the Bunch family in their fight against male breast cancer, a GoFundMe has been set up by my friends and family.

