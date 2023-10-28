Advertise With Us

Unity Gardens hosts annual ‘Spooktacular’ event for kids

By Monica Murphy and 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana? Unity Gardens is making a big difference in our community!

On Friday night, Unity Gardens held a free Halloween event for kids living on South Bend’s northwest side. The event had pumpkins, cornhole, costumes, and even a haunted trail!

This year marks Unity Garden’s fourth year of hosting the Spooktacular event. Organizers say it’s all about outreach.

“We want to do something right here in this area because there’s not a lot of things in this area for the kids to come out and do and have a good time,” said Daniel Davis, a volunteer coordinator at Unity Gardens. “We wanted it to be free because obviously, we are a garden, we are a free-pick garden, so we want everybody just to be able to come out and have the time of their life out here tonight.”

Some men with South Bend’s re-entry program even helped plan the event. That program is designed to help men who will soon be released from prison get back on their feet.

“This goes with our master plan of engaging with the community,” explained Greg Burns, the community engagement coordinator with the program. “Getting our guys out and meeting new people and learning new skills and re-acquainting themselves with how things are on the outside.”

Some of the men say being involved in the community makes them feel powerful and more confident.

“I feel like at one point in my life, I took away from society and for the last four months that I have been out here, I’ve been doing nothing but giving back,” Davis said.

“Most of our guys, when they get to the center, and see what opportunities they have to go out into the community, they are excited about getting out, obviously, and having that freedom, but they are really... they have it in their heart to give back to society,” Burns told 16 News Now.

