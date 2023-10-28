Advertise With Us

Talking football and facial hair ahead of Pitt vs. ND

By George Mallet
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame football fans should be supremely confident, as Vegas is favoring the Irish to knock off the Pitt Panthers by more than 20 points on Saturday.

The Irish faithful, though, are not beating their chests. Fact is, some of them are downright nervous.

Bill Loftus chose his words carefully when I asked him for his gameday prediction.

“Pittsburgh’s always a difficult team to beat,” he said. “Narduzzi’s a good defensive coach, so they always have given us a tough game. So, I expect a tough physical game on Saturday.”

And while we had to talk some football, there is a big story unfolding in the Notre Dame football program — Sam Hartman is now clean-shaven.

“It’s a good look, I’m not gonna lie,” said Allison Pernic. “I don’t think he can go wrong.”

Lynn McGrew is a Pitt fan but got in on the beard debate.

“Maybe it will bring us luck and we will win if he shaved his beard,” she joked.

Luke Scornavacco went as far as saying that Sam Hartman with a beard is a role model.

“I didn’t grow it because of him, but after I grew it, I saw him and I said, ‘dang, that was a good decision I grew the beard,’” he said. “He’s the king of beards, so gotta love it.”

For the record, I got way more feedback on Sam’s beard than I did predictions on the outcome of this game. People weren’t remotely reluctant to weigh-in on the beard debate, but making predictions about a game in which Notre Dame is favored by more than 20 was met with a lot of hesitance and silence.

Kickoff for Saturday’s tilt at Notre Dame Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. EDT. The game will air right here on WNDU.

