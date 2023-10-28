Advertise With Us

Shooting prompts police presence at Indiana, Prairie avenues in South Bend

A photo of the scene provided by our reporter.
A photo of the scene provided by our reporter.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a shooting in South Bend.

Police are on scene at Prairie Avenue and Indiana Avenue on reports of a shooting on Friday evening. There are reportedly multiple roads closed near this intersection.

16 News Now has a reporter on scene working to learn more information.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
The university announced in an Instagram post that Kylee Kazenski will don the mascot’s iconic...
Notre Dame Leprechaun to be portrayed by female student at football game for very first time
Koontz Lake woman dies in Starke County crash
Hoosier Lottery
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Elkhart County
Oregon-Davis teacher accused of having inappropriate relationship with student

Latest News

Friday Night Football: Indiana sectional semifinals and Michigan playoffs
Buzz Around Campus: Fans react to Sam Hartman's new look
Buzz Around Campus: Fans react to Sam Hartman's new look
The new men’s head basketball coach at Notre Dame joined Chuck Freeby on Countdown to Kickoff...
ND men’s hoops coach Micah Shrewsberry talks upcoming season on the Countdown
ND men’s hoops coach Micah Shrewsberry talks upcoming season on the Countdown