Pittsburgh at Notre Dame: X-factors, keys to win, final score predictions

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 1:16 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish football team returns to action this weekend when the Pittsburgh Panthers visit South Bend.

Here’s a look at our Countdown to Kickoff team’s X-factors, keys to win, and final score predications.

X-FACTORS

Drew Sanders: Jadarian Price

Jadarian Price is one of the many talented running backs in Notre Dame’s stable, but it’s not just his rushing ability that’s got me intrigued. With Audric Estimé and true freshman Jeremiyah Love pretty much cornering the market on reps out of the backfield lately, Price put his stamp on the team’s last game against USC with a 99-yard kickoff return touchdown.

He’s an explosive playmaker on a team that really lacks a big-play threat. I think it’d be wise to scheme up more ways to get him the ball in these last four games, and that starts Saturday.

Chuck Freeby: Chirs Tyree

When I take a golf shot, I yell, “Fore!” When the Irish take a shot down the field on Saturday, they should do the same.

In a year of maddening inconsistency at the wideout position, you know Chris Tyree is going to deliver one play a game. He’s averaging 22 yards per catch and has three touchdowns.

Notre Dame talks about “4-for-40″ with recruits. I think #4 could go for at least 40 yards on a couple of big plays on Saturday.

KEYS TO WIN

Drew Sanders: Wreak havoc on defense

Notre Dame has been doing well in the turnover department this year, forcing them out of opposing teams while keeping their own noses relatively clean.

The onus is on the defense this week to generate some takeaways. We saw how easy that made life for the offense against USC. Let’s get some more of that this weekend.

Chuck Freeby: Keep Sam Hartman upright

If you’re going to hit deep shots, the QB has to have time to throw. Easier said than done against a Pitt defense that likes to bring pressure.

So, the Irish offensive line has to keep Sam Hartman upright. They can’t be Swiss cheese... they have to be gouda.

FINAL SCORE PREDICTIONS

Drew Sanders: Notre Dame 30, Pittsburgh 13

After a quick pit stop, this Irish team comes out ready to stop Pitt. We saw what they did to the reigning Heisman Trophy winner just before the bye. I think it’s another dominant defensive game that the Irish win.

Tricia Sloma: Notre Dame 38, Pittsburgh 17

Let’s hope the bye week was like an extra study hall for fixing turnovers. Pitt likes to play spoiler, but that’s not happening this weekend.

Terry McFadden: Notre Dame 21, Pittsburgh 10

I see offensive futility on both sides.

Chuck Freeby: Notre Dame 30, Pittsburgh 10

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Countdown to Kickoff

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) fends off Central Michigan defensive back Caleb Spann...

Irish offense looking to get back to early season form

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Drew Sanders
This team was at a 40-plus point per game pace over the first month of the season. In the games since, that average has dropped down to around 25.

Countdown to Kickoff

Pittsburgh running back C'Bo Flemister (24) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA...

Old friends, old teammates: 3 former Irish players on Pitt’s roster

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
There will be some familiar faces on the opposing sideline when Pittsburgh visits Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

High School

Friday Night Football: Indiana sectional semifinals and Michigan playoffs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Here’s a look at the scores from playoff matchups involving our local teams.

Countdown to Kickoff

The new men’s head basketball coach at Notre Dame joined Chuck Freeby on Countdown to Kickoff...

ND men’s hoops coach Micah Shrewsberry talks upcoming season on the Countdown

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The new men’s head basketball coach at Notre Dame joined Chuck Freeby on Countdown to Kickoff to talk about the upcoming season and what fans can expect to see from the Irish on the court.

Latest News

Countdown to Kickoff

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll Results: Pittsburgh at Notre Dame

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
In this week’s poll, we asked you who the team’s MVP is two-thirds of the way through the season.

Countdown to Kickoff

We went outside the lines this week for a little “color commentary” on Countdown to Kickoff, as...

Fall is in the air: Beautiful colors showing on Notre Dame’s campus

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Tricia Sloma
We went outside the lines this week for a little “color commentary” on Countdown to Kickoff, as fall colors are at their peak right now on Notre Dame’s campus!

Notre Dame

Talking football and facial hair ahead of Pitt vs. ND

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By George Mallet
While we had to talk some football, there is a big story unfolding in the Notre Dame football program — Sam Hartman is now clean-shaven.

Sports

7-year-old saves sister from armed carjacker

7-year-old saves sister from armed carjacker

Updated: 7 hours ago
|

Notre Dame

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman (10) signals at the line of scrimmage during the first half...

No. 14 Irish refreshed, recharged ahead of matchup against Pitt

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
It’s the second-to-last home game for the Irish, and it comes after the team got some much-needed rest in the bye week.

Countdown to Kickoff

26-year-old Julio Rodriguez is one of the most coveted barbers in South Bend, and our own...

The buzz around the man known as ‘Notre Dame’s barber’

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Joshua Short
26-year-old Julio Rodriguez is one of the most coveted barbers in Michiana, and our own Josh Short sits in his chair to find out why.