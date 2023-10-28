Pittsburgh at Notre Dame: X-factors, keys to win, final score predictions

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish football team returns to action this weekend when the Pittsburgh Panthers visit South Bend.

Here’s a look at our Countdown to Kickoff team’s X-factors, keys to win, and final score predications.

X-FACTORS

Drew Sanders: Jadarian Price

Jadarian Price is one of the many talented running backs in Notre Dame’s stable, but it’s not just his rushing ability that’s got me intrigued. With Audric Estimé and true freshman Jeremiyah Love pretty much cornering the market on reps out of the backfield lately, Price put his stamp on the team’s last game against USC with a 99-yard kickoff return touchdown.

He’s an explosive playmaker on a team that really lacks a big-play threat. I think it’d be wise to scheme up more ways to get him the ball in these last four games, and that starts Saturday.

Chuck Freeby: Chirs Tyree

When I take a golf shot, I yell, “Fore!” When the Irish take a shot down the field on Saturday, they should do the same.

In a year of maddening inconsistency at the wideout position, you know Chris Tyree is going to deliver one play a game. He’s averaging 22 yards per catch and has three touchdowns.

Notre Dame talks about “4-for-40″ with recruits. I think #4 could go for at least 40 yards on a couple of big plays on Saturday.

KEYS TO WIN

Drew Sanders: Wreak havoc on defense

Notre Dame has been doing well in the turnover department this year, forcing them out of opposing teams while keeping their own noses relatively clean.

The onus is on the defense this week to generate some takeaways. We saw how easy that made life for the offense against USC. Let’s get some more of that this weekend.

Chuck Freeby: Keep Sam Hartman upright

If you’re going to hit deep shots, the QB has to have time to throw. Easier said than done against a Pitt defense that likes to bring pressure.

So, the Irish offensive line has to keep Sam Hartman upright. They can’t be Swiss cheese... they have to be gouda.

FINAL SCORE PREDICTIONS

Drew Sanders: Notre Dame 30, Pittsburgh 13

After a quick pit stop, this Irish team comes out ready to stop Pitt. We saw what they did to the reigning Heisman Trophy winner just before the bye. I think it’s another dominant defensive game that the Irish win.

Tricia Sloma: Notre Dame 38, Pittsburgh 17

Let’s hope the bye week was like an extra study hall for fixing turnovers. Pitt likes to play spoiler, but that’s not happening this weekend.

Terry McFadden: Notre Dame 21, Pittsburgh 10

I see offensive futility on both sides.

Chuck Freeby: Notre Dame 30, Pittsburgh 10

