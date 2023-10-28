Advertise With Us

Pet Vet: Halloween Safety Tips

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Halloween is coming up, and many of you may be making plans for your pets. Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us with tips on keeping your dogs’ holiday festive, rather than spooky.

While it might be fun to dress up an animal or pet the dogs you see at front doors, Dr. Visser explains why these scenarios might be frightening rather than fun.

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS or you can send him an email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

