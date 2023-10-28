Old friends, old teammates: 3 former Irish players on Pitt’s roster

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There will be some familiar faces on the opposing sideline when Pittsburgh visits Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Panthers have three former Notre Dame players on their roster, and two of them have made some major impacts for their new squad.

Let’s start with linebacker Shayne Simon, who’s turned into a captain for the Panthers. He’s got 27 tackles this year and is tied for most sacks for Pitt with three.

On the other side of the ball, you’ve got two former Irish players in C’Bo Flemister and Phil Jurkovec. Flemister currently leads the team in rushing yards.

While they might be enemies on Saturday, the respect from both sides is mutual.

“Obviously, we know C’Bo really well, and he’s been running the ball really well the past couple of weeks. And they have some threats on the outside,” said Irish head coach Marcus Freeman. “Both of those guys got the Notre Dame degree (C’Bo and Shayne). I’m proud of what they’ve done here at Notre Dame, what they’re doing at Pitt, and look forward to seeing them perform on Saturday.”

“Yeah, I mean, I check in with guys every now and then, you know, kind of tell them good job,” Flemister said. “Like I say, I came in with some of those guys, and some of them came in after that. But I mean, we’re teammates. And, you know, I’m always rooting for them, you know. But, like I said, it would be fun to go in and compete against them.”

Meanwhile, it’s been quite the journey for Jurkovec. The sixth-year college quarterback has been around the game as long as Sam Hartman.

Jurkovec started his career at Notre Dame before transferring to Boston College, where he spent the last three seasons. In his final year of eligibility at Pitt, it’s been an up-and-down stretch. He’s 1-4 in games he’s played in this season.

Now, Sports Illustrated reports Jurkovec is working out with the tight ends.

Will he see the field on Saturday afternoon?

“You know, that’s not for me to decide what he’s doing, but he wants to play a little bit over there and still doesn’t have a position change,” said Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi. “But, you know, he’s played off a kickoff return, he’s on the punt team. He’ll play anything, go anywhere we can get him in.”

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. at the House that Rockne Built. You can watch the game right here on WNDU.

