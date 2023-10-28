ND men’s hoops coach Micah Shrewsberry talks upcoming season on the Countdown

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - He was the head coach of the IU South Bend’s men’s basketball team — but instead of straight up Twyckenham Drive, Micah Shrewsberry took a long and windy road to Notre Dame.

The new men’s head basketball coach at Notre Dame joined Chuck Freeby on Countdown to Kickoff to talk about the upcoming season and what fans can expect to see from the Irish on the court.

You can watch their full conversation in the video above!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.