Marian boys soccer gets redemption, wins Class 2A state championship

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - After falling short just a year ago, the Marian boys soccer team Is bringing a state title home to Mishawaka!

The Knights left no room for heartbreak this time, defeating Evansville Memorial 4-0 in the Class 2A state championship on Saturday at Carroll Stadium on IUPUI’s campus. Eli Moody scored all four of Marian’s goals, netting a state finals record.

The victory comes one year after they lost to Brebeuf Jesuit in extra time in the state final.

It’s the third state title in program history for the Knights, who won it all in 2015 and 2016.

No. 1 Marian finishes the season with a 20-2 record. For the box score, click here.

