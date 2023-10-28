Advertise With Us

Man charged with murder after Michigan City shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

David “DJ” Wilson Jr.
David “DJ” Wilson Jr.(Michigan City Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 58-year-old woman is dead and a 60-year-old man is recovering from his injuries after they were both shot while sitting inside a parked SUV in Michigan City on Thursday night.

Officers were called just after 9:10 p.m. CDT to a home in the 200 block of Calumet Avenue. When they arrived, they were directed to an SUV that was parked in front of the home.

Police say Susan Simmons, 58, was found dead in the front passenger seat. Her 60-year-old husband was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Investigators determined that the shooting victims were inside the SUV when David “DJ” Wilson Jr. arrived, exited his vehicle, and fired multiple gunshots into the SUV before driving away.

Police say Wilson was taken into custody a short while later in the 3200 block of Dody Avenue after crashing the vehicle he was driving. While he was being arrested, officers found a stolen handgun in his possession and learned that the vehicle he was driving had also been reported stolen.

Wilson has been formally charged with murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal confinement, serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, criminal recklessness, theft of a firearm, auto theft, and driving while suspended.

He is being held without bond pending a future court hearing.

